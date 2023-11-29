ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new, flourishing business district could be coming to southern Pinellas County if a group of business owners and community leaders have their way.

Several business owners in south St. Petersburg and Gulfport want to turn 49th Street South into a bustling area for business.

Leaders hope the district would provide opportunities for investments and beautification projects along 49th Street South starting at 2nd Avenue South down to Boca Ciega Bay.

“We didn’t know that there was this Gulfport-St. Pete divide — and that yellow line going down 49th Street meant anything to anyone,” The Icehouse recording studio owner Tim Church said. “And what we’ve enjoyed is how willing people are to work together and say, OK, let’s forget about that yellow line. Let’s all make this corridor from that line all the way down to the water, something nice for everyone to enjoy it.”

The group of business owners has the support of city leaders both in Gulfport and the city of St. Petersburg. They’re calling on the community to give their input and weigh in on what to name the business district.

To participate, submit your name suggestions and ideas to our49thsts@gmail.com by Dec. 31. Suggestions will be presented for community voting at a general meeting on Jan. 8, 2024.