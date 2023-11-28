NEW ORLEANS — Southwest Airlines passengers were panicked on Sunday when a fellow passenger opened an emergency door and climbed onto the plane’s wing while the aircraft was at a gate at New Orleans Louis Armstrong International Airport.

CNN, citing local law enforcement, reported that police were called when the 38-year-old man opened the door to access the wing and jumped out. The man was stopped by crew members and held until sheriff’s deputies arrived.

A passenger told CNN he overheard what sounded like an argument between two passengers prior to the incident. He feared a fight would break out, took his phone out and began recording the incident.

The video shows passengers evacuating the plane and running through the jetway. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office told CNN that the man who jumped onto the wing was “incoherent and not fully aware of his surroundings.”

It’s believed that the man was experiencing a mental health emergency. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is not expected to face any criminal charges.

In addition, there is no sign the man left anything on the plane, and he was not armed. No injuries were reported.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines commended the flight and ground crews for their swift response.

Following the incident, passengers boarded another aircraft and departed for Atlanta.