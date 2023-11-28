TAMPA, Fla. — A softening housing market and a leveling off of interest rates could have Floridians considering the purchase of a home next year.

But mortgage experts say preparing now will put you in a better position to buy after the New Year.

What You Need To Know If you are planning a home purchase next year, there are some things you should be doing now



Mortgage experts say preparing now will put you in a better position to buy



Narrowing down home focus, checking credit scores and finding down payment assistance are all things you can do

“It’s very tough to time it out exactly, so I would always recommend starting the process at least 90 days early,” said Shawn Miller, mortgage broker with Vandyk Mortgage in Tampa.

Miller says making preparations to buy a home can make the process easier and quicker, especially in a market that is still competitive.

Although the cut-throat nature of home buying has chilled since 2021 and 2022, some homes are still seeing multiple offers and cash buyers.

Being ready to move quickly may make the difference in a successful sale or a drawn-out process.

Miller suggests a list of four priorities to begin the home buying process.

One of the most popular local down payment assistance programs for Floridians is Hometown Heroes.

Before this year, it was only available for nurses and first responders. It is now available to anyone working for a Florida employer.



HOME BUYER CHECKLIST