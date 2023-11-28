TAMPA, Fla. — Today is Giving Tuesday.

It takes place the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, after the five-day holiday shopping period.

It was created in 2012 as a simple idea: A day that encourages people to do good.

Last year on Giving Tuesday, more than $3 billion were donated in the U.S., a 15 percent increase from the year before.

This year, the Tampa Theatre is hoping for community donations to help pay for repairs to its iconic sign over Franklin Street.

It cost $10,000 for theatre officials to replace all 1,340 light bulbs of its iconic Tampa sign and marquee.

The sign has been dark most of this year and now the theatre is hoping Giving Tuesday will help keep the lights on for years to come.

The theatre is asking for donations to help pay for the project. That money will replenish what has already been spent.

Leah Van Name with Tampa Theatre said over the years the theatre has relied heavily on public funding.

Help light up the TAMPA Sign on Giving Tuesday! ✨ After six months in the dark our TAMPA sign is back, and you can help us keep it bright by supporting Tampa Theatre for Giving Tuesday.💡https://t.co/1MJ8xaZtB7 pic.twitter.com/667urBz9e2 — Tampa Theatre (@tampatheatre) November 21, 2023

The work to relight the sign and marquee happened over the summer. Crews had to bring in a bucket lift to not only change the light bulbs but to also rewire the system.

That has allowed for more energy efficient and longer lasting led bulbs.

“The marquee itself and then six months ago the sign went dark,” she said. “So we had to wait six months for actually I think it’s one of the only companies in the U.S. that could come and fix it, and it took them about six months to fix it.

“There’s a lot of electrical work behind the scenes that had to be done but now it’s beautiful and bright again.”