One of the biggest online shopping days, Cyber Monday, is here. On this nationwide day of discounts, — which often extends past just one day — countless retailers will offer enticing deals to consumers. But experts are warning shoppers to beware of scams and misleading ads that are "too good to be true" when browsing.

According to a NordVPN survey, an estimated 34 million Americans have fallen victim to online scams during shopping holidays including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Similarly, they found that 40% of Americans have experienced an online shopping scam before, and one in four Americans have encountered these scam on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Because of the large amount of shoppers flocking to online shopping sites, there's a heightened risk of possibly coming across scams and misleading websites. Protect your personal information with these tips from SafeWise and the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Watch for fake websites, bad URLs

Beware of fake websites! Only buy from trustworthy sellers on secure sites. You can check if a site is secure by verifying the URL before you click on it and avoid clicking on shortened URLs. Visit the site directly from a trusted web browser instead.

Use a VPN when online shopping

Avoid shopping on public WiFi networks, as they could leave your device vulnerable to hackers who can steal your personal information and install malware on your device. To bolster security, consider installing a VPN to use when you're out in public, keep antivirus software up to date, or only shop online when you're on your home WiFi.

Beware of phishing scams

Phishing scams can happen anytime, but it's easier to fall for them during the holiday season when you're expecting packages or looking for coupons and discounts online. Watch for unsolicited or suspicious texts, calls or emails. These can often claim you have an undelivered package and request your personal information or ask you to visit a link. Clicking these links can make your device vulnerable to having your personal information stolen. Avoid phishing scams by simply ignoring "fishy" correspondence.

Keep an eye out for false advertising

Be careful to not fall for a misleading ad. If it seems too good to be true, it very well could be. The BBB says that if a price on a highly sought after item is unbelievably low, that should be a red flag to consumers.

Opt for credit cards; monitor bank statements

Using a credit card when shopping is a good way to protect yourself from shady charges, according to the BBB. If any charges do turn out to be scams, you can contest them with your credit card company, unlike with debit cards. After you make a purchase, be sure to check your bank statements, that way you can spot any suspicious transactions.