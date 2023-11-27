The neighborhood hardware store, a place where you could go if you needed help on a project, not just for tools, but expertise and advice.

In many cases, the owner knew you by name and when they eventually passed, another family member took their place.

But today, neighborhood hardware stores are few and far between, as big-box chains dominate the market. But don’t tell that to Jason Kovarik.

"I think what differentiates this business from the other home improvement stores in the area is really our experience and our philosophy towards treating our customers, which is really to respect their time,” said Kovarik, the president of Kovarik True Value Hardware in Binghamton.

Kovarik took over the business when his father passed two years ago. Before his father, it was owned by Jason's grandfather, who took over the business from his great grandfather.

The store is still going strong as it celebrates 100 years in the community.

"My job, essentially, is to carry on the legacy of my father, my grandfather and my great grandfather to ensure that the values that were instilled in this company when they began are still shining bright today," said Kovarik.

Lowes and Home Depot alone operate more than 160 stores across New York. But Kovarik says his business offers something they don’t: more than 500 combined years in trades work and personal care for every customer.

"We want to make sure that there is an environment that we create here that not only can you come in and shop for the items that you need, but you will receive the very best advice from folks that know what they're doing,” Kovarik said. “And before someone sets foot in here and puts on an apron or a t-shirt, we make sure that they have a long history of working in those fields so that we can continue to serve this community.”

Many of Kovarik’s employees actually worked for his grandfather. It’s that loyalty and community support that’s helped the business not only survive, but thrive, for 100 years.

"The best part of working here is that this job is fun. At the end of the day, we're a hardware store. We have a good time with our customers. We get to keep it light and we get to help people at the end of the day, which is why we're essentially here," said Kovarik.

While they may not be as common as they once were, Kovarik is happy to carry on the tradition of the neighborhood hardware store for generations to come.