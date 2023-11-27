ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The popular First Friday St. Pete remains on pause, according to event organizers.

According to a post on Facebook, funding is behind the decision. The event was held in October, but not in November, and it appears there will be no First Friday on Dec. 1.

The post said: "It costs $12,000 to put on the event (insurance, city sanitation and police, permits, production, etc) with no profit to our company, and with a lack of interest from local businesses to sponsor the event, much less larger sponsors, we do not have the funds at this time. To those businesses trying to help, we thank you."

Organizers describe First Friday St. Pete as the city's "biggest block party." It's held on Central Avenue.

