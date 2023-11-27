After announcing plans to resign his congressional seat earlier this month, Democratic U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins announced that he will be the new president and CEO at Shea's Performing Arts Center in downtown Buffalo. Higgins will assume the new role beginning Feb. 5, 2024.

The Buffalo native has been in Congress since 2005. Higgins, who serves on the House Ways and Means and Budget committees, began his 10th term in January.

"The Congressman's return to Buffalo is a welcomed homecoming; his fresh perspective will enhance Shea's mission and strategic goals. He is the right person to steer Shea's towards a vibrant future with the dedicated board, leadership team, and staff," Shea's Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees Chair Jonathan Dandes, said.

While in Congress, Higgins has been credited with leading efforts to revitalize Buffalo’s waterfront, starting in 2005 when he negotiated funding from the New York Power Authority, which sells hydropower produced with water diverted from Niagara Falls. He is co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus and Bipartisan Cancer Caucus and a member of the Great Lakes Task Force.

"Shea's Performing Arts Center provides its patrons with magical, moving, and memorable experiences to share," Higgins said. "Everything is built around that goal: from the industry-leading touring productions Shea's presents to the inspiring Tiffany-designed interior, the excellent local productions by our resident companies and other partners, and the hard work of Shea's staff, partners, and volunteers throughout the enterprise. With its robust subscriber base, supportive patrons, and unique heritage, Shea's is the envy of many of its peers across the nation. I will be honored to lead this institution, to build on its success, and to achieve its goals."

Higgins’ departure will likely set up a special election for the spring in New York’s heavily Democratic 26th Congressional District, which includes parts of Erie and Niagara counties, including the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

"Brian stood out as the best fit for the future of Shea's Performing Arts Center," Albert Nocciolino, Broadway Partner-Producer and search committee member, said. "His frontline work in community development in Western New York aligns perfectly with our vision to elevate Shea's as the region's premier cultural destination."

Gov. Kathy Hochul has 10 days from being notified of a vacancy to announce a special election, which has to then take place within 80 days.