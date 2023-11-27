Monday is expected to be the biggest online shopping day of the year, and the National Retail Foundation is expecting customers to spend more on this "Cyber Monday" than last year.

Experts, though, are warning about the risks of online shopping and how to avoid scams.

What You Need To Know Monday is expected to be the biggest online shopping day of the year



The National Retail Foundation is expecting customers to spend more on this Cyber Monday than last year



Experts, though, are warning about the risks of online shopping and how to avoid scams

The Better Business Bureau suggests using a credit card instead of a debit card to protect yourself. The bureau adds that scams can look very similar to real texts or emails from a retailer, but some things to look out for include poor grammar and misspellings. It’s best to go to the retailer's website directly and not through email or text links.

With multiple "Cyber Mondays" expected now through the end of the gift-giving season, marketing experts don’t expect Monday to be as big as when the idea first launched.

Experts also noted artificial intelligence is going to impact shoppers and help them find better fits for gifts.

“AI is getting really good at customized offerings, and that might lead to more satisfied customers, and for the company the good news is there will be fewer returns this year compared to previous years,” said Dipayan Biswas, a marketing professor at the University of South Florida.

The BBB pointed to other cyber pitfalls like misleading social media ads, social media gift exchanges, fake texts that say you’ve been hacked and free gift card scams. Holiday apps can also gather your data as your kids play or have hidden charges.