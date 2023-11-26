ORLANDO, Fla. — As millions of Americans get ready for the holiday season and begin shopping for gifts throughout the weekend, small businesses in Central Florida are anticipating an economic boom, illustrating past holiday seasons as positive economic times for entrepreneurs in the Sunshine State.

“This is our biggest season of the year, and we wait all year so that we can stay in business all year because summer is slow, people,” said Angela Ramos, owner and founder of Fuzzy Virgo, a vintage shop that lives out of a refurbished school bus.

According to a recent Bank Rate report, over 60% of holiday shoppers are likely to choose Small Business Saturday - the day after Black Friday - for holiday shopping.

Since the retail holiday officially launched in 2010, consumers have spent an estimated $184 billion on Small Business Saturday, the United States Chamber of Commerce finds.

“While holiday shopping seems to start earlier every year, Thanksgiving Weekend still includes several important events for retailers and consumers,” Ted Rossman, Bankrate Senior Industry Analyst stated in their latest report. “With Americans seemingly in a frugal mood this holiday season due to high inflation and high interest rates, I think this will be the best discounting season in years.”

But despite this holiday season serving as an opportunity to snag great deals for consumers, business owners like Ramos say they’re hoping the season also serves as an opportunity for small businesses to generate profits they missed out on throughout the year.

“It’s one of the most important days of the year because this is the day that everybody is supposed to come out and support small businesses,” said Ramos who states her business profits double during the holidays. “I just started this venture in April, so this is a huge day [small business day].”

With hopes of sharing her passion for sustainability and cultural promotion, Ramos opened her mobile store on Earth Day. A venture she said is one full of risks but full of great opportunities.

“I don’t think people realize like when guest come in and you get to show them this experience and they’re like ‘Oh my god, I love this vibe,’ and I’m like ‘thank you’ because you work so hard to do this,” said Ramos whose mobile shop sells handmade jewelry, artwork from local artists and vintage clothes that’s she’s collected over the last thirty years. “This is an extension of me.”

She joins the nearly 3 million small businesses that operate in the Sunshine State, the Small Business Association reports.

“You coming to support a local business – every sale makes a difference because we count on every single dime that comes onto our pockets,” said the entrepreneur of Puerto Rican descent.