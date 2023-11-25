LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Julietta Market and Art Inc. Kentucky are collaborating to have a Winterfest Market every Saturday leading up to Christmas.

The Winterfest Market will be held at The Met in Lexington's East End every Saturday until Dec. 16



Connie Bruce and her husband set up a table to sell items such as oven mitts, kitchen aprons and glass bottle wind chimes



The couple's business has taken a hit since the Julietta Market closed and this time of year is usually their busiest time. They were pleased to have an opportunity to showcase and sell their work

Connie Bruce and her husband, John, started Spectrum Crafters eight years ago. The couple set up a table at the first Winterfest Market event on Saturday.

“This was such a good opportunity to come back out into Lexington and show our stuff and support, especially Julietta Market because we’re passionate about their mission,” said Bruce.

She and her husband have been vendors at the Julietta Market since 2020. Bruce said it has helped their business.

“It was great,” said Bruce. “It was so good to have because we are not the kind of business that could really go into like a brick-and-mortar store.”

However, the Julietta Market closed at the end of October. With the holidays around the corner, Bruce has been concerned about the impact the closure would have on her business.

“We’ve been scrambling to find pop-ups around the area and actually, we even went out to Owensboro a couple weeks ago for a show just to try to make up that loss in business,” said Bruce.

That’s why she is happy to sell items at the Winterfest Market since this time of year has always been their busiest time. The couple had several items for sale Saturday, including oven mitts, kitchen aprons and glass bottle wind chimes.

The markets will take place every Saturday until Dec. 16 and will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Met in Lexington’s East End.