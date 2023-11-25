Thanksgiving is over, which means the holiday shopping season is officially underway.
But in a year of record-high inflation, Americans are piling up credit card debt like never before.
According to a new report on household debt from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, balances hit more than $1 trillion during the third quarter, leaping by a record $154 billion from the year before.
Rod Griffin, senior director of public education for Experian, spoke to Spectrum News 1 anchor Mercedes Williams and offered tips for people to stay debt-free this holiday season and all year long. He also gives tips on how to get your credit score back up if it has fallen.