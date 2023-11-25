WORCESTER, Mass. - Business owners in Worcester welcomed shoppers and their money during a busy Small Business Saturday.

#ShopWoo was the theme of the day at Crompton Collective in Worcester's Canal District. The store was busy for a good chunk of Saturday, and one of many in the neighborhood taking part in Small Business Saturday. They sell antiques, vintage and new clothing, home décor pieces, and handmade gifts, and say Small Business Saturday is one of their biggest days of the year.

"I think knowing they are keeping the money in the community and knowing they can get something very unique," said sales associate Katie Cutler. "A lot of what we have here you're not going to find on Amazon, you're not going to find at Target. It's really special to open a gift and know that, 'Oh, this person really thought about what they wanted to give me for the holidays.'"

"I love it," said shopper Allayne Maillet. "It's much better than big box. It's more personalized, it's warmer, it's more Christmas spirit, and I don't know I think the people seem to be a little nicer in the smaller shops."

Cutler says this year, furniture has been one of their biggest sellers.