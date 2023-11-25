After nearly seven weeks in captivity, 24 hostages seized by Hamas in its deadly October 7 attack on Israel are now free after crossing into Egypt.

In exchange, Israel released 39 Palestinians hours later in the city of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

More than 14,800 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7, while in Israel, the official death toll from Hamas’s attacks stands at 1,200.

A four-day pause in the war is in effect for humanitarian reasons and for the trade of hostages.

Community activist Rasha Mubarak has been living with the Palestinian Israeli conflict her entire life.

She moved to Orlando from New York when she was five.

Mubarak has been outspoken, while many Central Florida Palestinians have remained silent about the conflict.

“The first step would be a scratch on the surface would be an immediate cease-fire forever. Four days of a break, just for Palestinians to be bombarded five days later, is disturbing,” said Mubarak.

Mubarak spent Friday at the Florida Mall in Orlando protesting and speaking out with others against the Israeli occupation in Gaza.

She believes a cease-fire needs to be made permanent and the occupation in Gaza needs to end immediately.

“An end to the occupation, to free all political prisoners. We need justice for Palestine. When we see justice for Palestine, there will be peace,” said Mubarak.

Rabbi Sholom Dubov of the Chabad of greater Orlando is hopeful but cautious the exchange of hostages is the start of something positive for both sides.

“If we are allowing the enemy to take a breath and taking this time to reassert itself and rearm itself, then this is a disaster. If we are getting cooperation from the other side and they are willing to negotiate and they are willing to recognize Israel and they are willing to not put their own civilians in harm’s way, then it’s a wonderful thing,” said Dubov.

The Central Florida Rabbi says that all neighboring countries need to understand that Israel stands united.

“The Jewish people are praying throughout the world for a peaceful solution on both sides. And all people should be able to live in peace and tranquility with no fear of any intervention from the outside,” said Dubov.

The pause in fighting could also be extended, with Israel saying it would add one day for every 10 additional Israeli captives released.