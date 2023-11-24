WORCESTER, Mass. – The Worcester Center for Crafts was bustling with shoppers on Black Friday looking for something handmade for the holidays.

The Worcester-based center had 55 artisans selling their works. It's a place that offers classes and an appreciation for the arts year-round, but this time of year is crucial for small craft businesses to sell their goods.

“It’s really special,” said gallery story sales associate Lindsey MacLean. “The craft center is the oldest in the country and we’ve been doing this every year for, I think, 30 years. It brings are to the people, and you can support an artist.”

Jewelry, ceramics, linens, glass blown creations and woodwork lined the tables. The holiday event is something the artists look forward to every year.

“We get great people through here every year,” said Carol Martens, who was selling pottery. “When you have the same artists every year, you feel very comfortable. It’s a real community.”

The Worcester Center for Crafts has been on Sagamore Road since the 1950s, but got their start in 1856. They will be open again for shoppers on Saturday.