VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — With people all over the country shopping for Black Friday deals, not only big retailers, but also small businesses are all eyes to prevent shoplifting.

What You Need To Know According to a report by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office , from January through May 2022 they saw a total of 62 shoplifting offenses



In 2023, that number increased to 75 offenses for that same period of time



DeLand business owners are excited to welcome people into their stores this weekend, but with higher foot traffic they have implemented measures to prevent shoplifting



Manager at the Shellsea women's boutique says they have the technology in place including a full set of cameras that can see every single square inch of the store and sensors that attach to any article of merchandise setting off an alarm at the door

According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, retailers reported a 26.5% increase in organized retail crime incidents in 2021 compared to 2020.

DeLand business owners are excited and ready to welcome people into their stores this weekend. For the past five years, Kaitlyn Hunt has worked as the manager at the Shellsea store, a women’s fashion boutique in Downtown DeLand. She says this weekend is especially busy for them as they prepare for Black Friday.

“We’ve got signage everywhere telling everyone about the deals. We’ve got a really high energy staff that’s all dressed in matching Shellsea gear and really just looking forward to helping people as much as possible,” Hunt said.

One thing she says they love about their location is the great mix of customers they have in DeLand from young families to college students and people who have always lived in this community.

“I think that sense of community and history really attributes to the fact that people love shopping downtown, supporting local businesses and really putting back into the community rather than going to corporate stores,” Hunt said.

But higher foot traffic also means they have to stay even more alert to prevent shoplifting and theft.

“Obviously during the holidays you’ve got more people out shopping, you’ve got more people coming into town, snowbirds coming down, vacationers. And I think all of that kind of attributes to any kind of increase in shoplifting,” Hunt said.

According to a report by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, from January through May 2022, they saw 62 shoplifting offenses. That number increased to 75 offenses for that same period in 2023.

Hunt says they have several measures in place to prevent shoplifting.

“We do our best to prevent it as best we can. We’ve got a really well-trained staff that always wants to have as much conversation as possible, wants to take things out of your hands, wants to get your room started. And I think that alone does more than any like security measures really could,” she said.

As small business owners in DeLand look forward to welcome customers this Black Friday, they are also implementing security measures to prevent shoplifting. Tune in to @MyNews13 at 5pm for the story. pic.twitter.com/xqdNn8UH1i — Massiel Leyva (@LeyvaMassiel) November 24, 2023

They also have the technology in place, including a full set of cameras that can see every single square inch of the store and sensors that attach to any article of merchandise setting off an alarm at the door.

“This, again, is just preventative. The most important step is always going to be customer service. And I feel like if our staff is going to give you the service that you need to make you fall in love with them, it’s so much harder for someone to steal from someone who just made them their best friend,” Hunt said.

As a small business, Hunt says whenever they experience theft of their items, it has a huge impact on them.

“We have such a close personal connection to each piece that any time it’s taken and not appreciated in the way we want it, it’s always really hurtful. In the grand scheme, obviously, any hit to our bottom line is going to be a hit to the business,” she said.

That’s why they say they count on this time of year and their big sales to recover from any losses.

“The biggest thing that we can do to combat that is to just make incredible sales, which is why we’ve got such a big one going on today. And the holidays are always such a great time to be able to make up for any loss throughout the year,” Hunt said.