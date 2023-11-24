Three polls out last week show former President Donald Trump is leading in New Hampshire by double digits ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation primary on Jan. 23.

Despite the polls from CNN, the Washington Post and Emerson College, his three top challengers campaigned in the Granite State this week ahead of Thanksgiving as they try to chip away at the lead.

Trump drew several thousand supporters to Wolfeboro, New Hampshire last month

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are investing a large amount of time in New Hampshire in an attempt to peel away some of Trump’s support.

“I think he was the right president when he was president. I’m not sure now is the proper time anymore,” said New Hampshire resident Hamid Mahdavy, who attended one of Haley’s events.

At Christie's event Monday evening, John Shuttle had sharper words for Trump.

“I think he’s an embarrassment. He’s not a unifier and I think he is dangerous,” he said.

On Tuesday, as DeSantis campaigned in Manchester, Barbara Healey offered her reasons for shopping for other candidates.

“I think Donald Trump is splitting the party, and that’s very dangerous. By splitting the party, all we do is get Biden in office for another four years,” she said.

Despite the 91 criminal charges filed against him this year, Trump remains the clear GOP frontrunner in New Hampshire and nationally.

“Every time he's indicted, he gets a bounce among Republicans. It has not cut into his lead in terms of his lead over the other Republicans in the primary field,” said Todd Belt, a political science professor at George Washington University.

In October, Trump drew a crowd of several thousand to the tiny town of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

A look at the line of people here in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire (population < 7,000 ) to see @realDonaldTrump.



I spoke with folks from across New Hampshire and Massachusetts.



One man from Florida is here for his 83rd Trump rally.



8+ years in, the turnout at these remains crazy. pic.twitter.com/8N5IKtd1iU — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) October 9, 2023

This week, his rivals’ events were notably smaller, but they each attracted voters who said they once supported Trump and are now exhausted by him.

“I voted for him the last time. All I can say is I wish him well. But right now, I think America needs new blood and not all kinds of drama,” said Terry Seavey, who attended Haley's rally in Hooksett.

At Christie’s evening event, Don Houle said of Trump: “I think he’s too mean to a lot of people. I just don’t like his character. I did vote for him back when he ran, but I wouldn’t do it again. He’s just changed too much for me.”

Joi Sheehan, who also showed up for Haley's event, said she’s now looking for a candidate with a fresh perspective.

“I love [Trump’s] politics but I really want someone that can bring the country together, and I don’t think Trump or Biden can do that right now,” Sheehan said.

Some voters told Spectrum News they are resigned to thinking it’s a race for second place among Trump’s opponents.

The question heading into 2024 is whether they hold their nose and vote for Trump if he emerges as the party’s nominee.

“I think Nikki Haley could beat him head to head, and I hope she does. But if Trump winds up being the candidate, I’ll probably vote for him,” said New Hampshire resident Martin Tavat, who attended Haley’s Hooksett event.

At DeSantis’s rally in Manchester, Julian Acciard said he decided to support the Florida governor a while back.

“I’ll vote for any of the Republicans over Biden, hands down. But when I see Trump, I see a guy who comes with a lot of problems,” he said.

Back at Haley’s rally, John Mara felt differently.

“I would rather submit a blank ballot than vote for either Biden or Trump,” he said.