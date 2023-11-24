ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thanksgiving night, many are preparing and looking forward to Christmas.

Dozens walked inside a Christmas tree tent on East Michigan Street in Orlando after Thanksgiving dinner, with their Christmas spirit in full force.

Many said getting their trees at Josario’s Christmas Trees is a family tradition.

Jose Rivas, who owns the Christmas tent shop, clipped fresh wreathes and made them from scratch on Thursday.

He’s a lawyer but considers the Christmas shop a side hustle.

“Gets you out of the courtroom, gets you out of the office,” said Rivas.

It’s a family tradition and a hobby of his.

“For me, it’s something I’ve been doing for 29 years, so it’s a tradition and I worked through it actually before going to law school,” said Rivas. “There’s different ways of having Thanksgiving dinner, some people have it over a table, I have it under a tent.”

Picking a fresh Christmas tree is part of creating memories for many couples like Michael Hoskins and Yamil Conde Ortiz, who live in Orlando.

On Thursday, they picked out a perky Christmas tree to fit in their home.

“It’s something that we do every year. We make it a tradition together to go out together and pick out a tree for the living room,” said Hoskins.

This couple has been together going on four years and both say they’re excited this lively tree will make their home feel and smell like Christmas.

As the couple gets ready to take their fresh Christmas tree home this year, they reflect on what moments like these mean.

“We do it every year because since it’s the two of us, it brings us together a lot more,” said Conde Ortiz.