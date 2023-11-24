MADISON, Wis. — Shoppers lined up outside stores on Friday to scour Black Friday deals, but long lines that begin at 3 a.m. — or earlier — may be a thing of the past.

What You Need To Know The National Retail Federation forecast a record 130.7 million shoppers on Black Friday



A survey by Drive Research showed 2.5 times more online shoppers vs. in-person



For some, shopping in-person is more about the time spent together

At Hilldale Shopping Center in Madison, there were lines all morning outside Lululemon and Kendra Scott. People were being let in as soon as other customers left.

Friends Lydia Rusche, Rima Byas and Makena Edmunds stood in line at both those stores.

“I got a Lululemon full-zip scuba for $55 off,” said Byas.

The National Retail Federation expected a record 130.7 million people to shop on Black Friday this year. A survey by Drive Research found that there are 2.5 times more online shoppers than in-person shoppers.

For Anne Hittesdorf, going to Hilldale in matching pajamas is a family tradition. Hilldale general manager Nanci Horn recognized them right away.

“I love seeing that,” Horn said. “They’ll run up and hug each other. That’s what it’s all about, right?”

Going in person can be different than shopping online. Horn said their events and stores can be more unique for customers.

“Nothing beats the in-person experience,” Horn said. “A lot of our stores really make it a special experience to come in, be able to touch the merchandise, be able to try it on.”

For families and friends, going in-person allows them to spend time together.