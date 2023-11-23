ORLANDO, Fla. — The Salvation Army says they're remaining dedicated to their charitable work this holiday season, despite a fire at their Osceola County location. On Thanksgiving, the organization provided transportation from Kissimmee to Orlando for people to get a meal.

What You Need To Know Earlier this month, a man confessed to police to have lit the Osceola County Salvation Army ablaze



He was charged with arson and burglary



With their location now inoperable, the organization was not able to serve their typical Thanksgiving meal in Kissimmee



Instead, they bussed people out to their sister location in Orlando

Thousands poured through the doors of the Orlando Salvation Army on Thursday afternoon. Twenty miles away, for the first time, their other location in Osceola County was shuttered for the holiday season.

On November 7, police say Cordearo Lee Mable lit the nonprofit’s building on fire. According to police, he admitted to starting the fire, and said it was because he felt he had been mistreated.

With a building now inoperable for a full-scale Thanksgiving get together, the organization decided to provide a bus for people nearby in search of a hot meal. From there, they were taken to the organization’s other location in Orlando.

“I appreciate everything I got from out here. The food, whatever Orlando can provide,” said Marcellis Felton, who received services.

Felton is a musician who currently does not have a home. He took the provided bus from Osceola County to Orange County in search of resources.

Thousands of meals served up here at the Orlando Salvation Army today. The org bussed in people from Osceola County as the Salvation Army there recently burnt down. More today at 5 pm. 📸 🎥 Courtesy of Flying Hi Drone Services pic.twitter.com/CXkfwDkJYM — Celeste Springer (@CelesteSpringer) November 23, 2023

“I don’t want to miss out on what a blessing it is for me,” he said. “Like being able to be thankful, that’s a blessing. And it feels good to be grateful.”

The Salvation Army says they’re working to do the best with what they have, and in this case, that meant trying to get people from Kissimmee to Orlando.

“It was more than worth it, just to take the extra initiative to get those who desire to be loved and surrounded by people on Thanksgiving,” said Natasha Player, Salvation Army Public Relations Manager.

Player says that even though the fire took away, it also resulting in others giving.

“We have gained so many more community partners who are assisting us in the recovery process and they’re offering their services as well. So when we joining hands with the community, positive impact can happen,” she said.

The Salvation Army says they’ll be in a temporary building in January. They also have plans to build a new facility, but that won’t be coming down the pipeline for at least a few years.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

The Salvation Army, or any other third-party fundraiser, is not managed by Spectrum News 13. For more information, go to the Osceola County Salvation Army website.