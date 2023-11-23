"I never dreamed that I would be First Lady, I’m sure I would’ve done more to try to prepare. But be prepared for the future," said Former First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn Carter, when she was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Even after Carter's recent death, her impact will continue to live on.

"Everybody personally has a story about how someone has changed their life, you know whether it’s your third grade teacher or somebody like Rosalynn Carter," said Jennifer Gabriel, CEO of the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

She was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2001.

"This is somebody that really saw the potential of human beings as what it could be and not necessarily the challenges that individuals were trying to overcome," Gabriel said.

Her induction was a result of the many impacts she made on society, specifically her impacts on the destigmatization of mental health.

"In addition to the artifacts that we collect from our inductees, we collect their stories and that is the way to Rosalynn’s legacy comes to life in our organization and at our museum," said Gabriel.

Her story will live on in the hall of fame to serve as an inspiration for future generations.

"I think it’s so good when young people dream about what they can do when they grow up and I want them to know that they can do anything," said Carter.

"She may be gone from this Earth but her legacy continues and its important that we continue talking about that and continue the work that she started," said Gabriel.

Having left the world a better place.

"Do what you can to help other people and you’ll have a good life. Cause I’ve had a good life," Carter said.