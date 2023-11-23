COLUMBUS — U.S. farms received 14.9 cents per dollar spent on food according to the United States Department of Agriculture statistics.

The latest statistics (2022) show farms received 14.9 cents per dollar, while 85.1 cents was spent on getting food from the farm to consumers



Farm share experienced a decrease of .3 cents from the previous year

According to the USDA, "One of the factors behind the long-term downward trend in the farm share is an increasing proportion of food-away-from-home spending. Farm establishments receive a lower portion of dollars spent on food away from home because of the added costs of preparing and serving meals."

"You might say, 'Wow, that's really surprising. I would have thought the farmer would have gotten the lion's share of the dollar,' but if you really walk through the journey of how that food product gets from farm to your fork, a lot of different businesses, a lot of different companies, a lot of different sectors touch that food product and each of them have to make money as well," Spectrum News 1 agriculture expert Andy Vance said.

In 1993, U.S. farm share was at 17.5 cents. It has fluctuated up and down since then.

"You know, the farmer is only one small piece of that pie, so over time, as the food that we consume, you know, is grown farther and farther away from our own individual homestead, so to speak, and maybe it's become more processed and more packaged; there are just a lot of different components to what it takes to get food from the farm back to the house," Vance said.