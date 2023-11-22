ORLANDO, Fla. — The rush to get to your Thanksgiving destination is underway across Central Florida, and it’s forecast to be one of the busiest travel days leading up to the holiday.

AAA estimates over 3 million Floridians will travel Wednesday, with more than 175,000 traveling through the Orlando International Airport.

What You Need To Know Wednesday is forecast to be one of the busiest travel days for the Thanksgiving holiday



Travelers are advised to arrive at least 3 hours before their flights



Check Orlando International Airport's website for real time flight updates

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Chief Executive Officer Kevin Thibault said travelers should use the airport's “3-2-1” advice, meaning:

Travelers should arrive at the ticket counter THREE hours before their flights

Travelers should arrive at the TSA checkpoint TWO hours before their flights

And travelers should arrive at the gate ONE hour before their flights take off

“I was expecting a lot until we came around the corner and then I was kind of like, ‘uhh!’ And everybody turned around, but this is not what I was expecting. These are long lines,” said Jasmine Waines, who is traveling with her family to Chicago for Thanksgiving.

Waines said she arrived at MCO around 4 a.m. for her flight at 6 a.m., making parking reservations ahead of time so she had one less thing to worry about.

Officials are predicting over 2 million passengers will travel through Orlando International Airport between Nov. 17 and Nov. 28.

That would be a 17% increase in travel compared to this time last year.

“The busiest travel day that we expect here is predicted to be next Saturday, the 25th, when we will have close to 187,000 passengers moving through all three terminals,” Thibault said.

To accommodate the crowds, Thibault said all security checkpoints will be fully staffed and additional parking will be available, with at least two new surface parking lots.

People who are picking up friends and family from the airport should not arrive early at curbside but are advised to wait in the cellphone waiting lot before heading to the pickup area.