All of former President Donald Trump’s top challengers for the Republican nomination returned to New Hampshire this week to campaign in the Granite State, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has struggled in recent early voting state polling.

“Trump is the best turnout machine for the Democrats because he will ignite a lot of voters to want to come out and vote against him,” DeSantis told a modest crowd gathered in Manchester on Tuesday afternoon.

After initially being viewed as the biggest threat to Trump when he entered the race for president in May, DeSantis has struggled to maintain his momentum.

In the last week alone, several polls have showed the Florida governor sinking in the race for the Granite State. A CNN survey put DeSantis in fourth place in New Hampshire, trailing Trump, former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, as did a recent Emerson College poll. A Washington Post-Monmouth University poll pegged DeSantis at fifth place, behind those three candidates and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

During his town hall on Tuesday, DeSantis made a familiar pitch: that his record as Florida's governor and strong reelection last year shows he can fuel GOP turnout by pursuing many Trumpian policies without the drama the former president generates or the baggage he carries.

“Leadership is not entertainment. Leadership is not about fomenting chaos. Leadership is not about the show,” DeSantis said.

The governor’s latest trip to New Hampshire comes after spending a significant amount of time campaigning in Iowa. The Granite State’s first-in-the-nation primary is set for Jan. 23, while Republicans in Iowa are set to caucus on Jan. 15.

On Tuesday night, DeSantis landed the endorsement of Iowa-based evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats. He’s also being supported by the state’s governor, Kim Reynolds. A memo from DeSantis' campaign obtained by The Associated Press earlier this month outlined a path to the nomination which begins by denying Trump "a big win" in Iowa.

“We’ll be in New Hampshire a lot. But I think — we just did 98 of 99 Iowa counties. Not because Iowa’s more important than New Hampshire, just the Iowa caucus is the first time people are going to vote,” DeSantis told reporters after his Manchester event.

DeSantis’ investment in Iowa could help or hurt his chances in New Hampshire – both states are crucial to resurrecting his candidacy.

Barbara Healey, a New Hampshire voter who attended the Tuesday town hall, called DeSantis “promising” and said she’s deciding between him and Haley, who drew a large crowd in nearby Hooksett one day before. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie also stumped in Nashua on Monday night.

“His record as governor. And the fact that he’s a vet, I’m a vet as well,” Healey said, when explaining why she liked DeSantis.

Julian Acciard, another DeSantis backer, said he likes his approach to foreign policy and his record as governor.

“If DeSantis can deliver the way he did with Florida, I’ll be happy,” Acciard said.