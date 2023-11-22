Two people were killed in the vehicle that exploded at a checkpoint at the U.S.-Canada border in Niagara Falls, per law enforcement sources.

#FBI Buffalo statement on investigation at the Rainbow Bridge: pic.twitter.com/jRaGLL8sU8 — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 22, 2023

The Rainbow Bridge, Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and Whirlpool Bridge are currently shut down in both directions.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she has directed State Police to work with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York. She added she is traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement.

At my direction, @nyspolice is actively working with the @FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York.



I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement & emergency responders & will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 22, 2023

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says President Joe Biden has been made aware of the situation, saying in a statement: "The President has been briefed on the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge Port of Entry. He and his team are closely following developments."

Due to the explosion, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) announced that vehicles coming into the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will undergo security checks and that travelers should expect additional security screenings. At this time, the Buffalo and Niagara Falls airports are still fully operational.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says Buffalo City Hall closed early and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz adds that the Rath Building, Old County Hall and Family Court have closed for the day out of caution. The Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo is also closed for the day.

Federal authorities are currently on scene investigating.

