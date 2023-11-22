PALM BAY, Fla. — The Thanksgiving spirit was in the air at the Health First William Child Hospice House in Palm Bay.

Holiday meals were served to 10 patients and their families celebrating Thanksgiving Day. It’s an annual tradition since 2004.

Volunteers also fanned out this Thanksgiving week, delivering holiday meals to hospice patients.

“Because of them, we are able to do this, especially our colleagues, and we have volunteers from everywhere,” says Health First volunteer coordinator Victor Velazquez-Montes.

Sharon Berrier is a new Health First volunteer, normally bringing medications or other items to people they serve during the year.

It’s her first time delivering a holiday meal with all the trimmings to hospice patients. It’s personal for her.

“I just wanted to give back. My mother-in-law and father-in-law were both (in) Health First hospice, that’s how I ended up here,” Berrier said.

For the past decade, Hospice of Health First has provided hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to patients and their families.

Several volunteers, like Berrier, went into the Melbourne and Palm Bay areas, delivering public meals to nearly 100 hospice patients. People like Colette Campenelli of Melbourne, who lives off US 1.

Berrier brought greetings and a complete Thanksgiving feast right to her doorstep.

She’s looking forward to enjoying it with her son and daughter-in-law.

“It’s a nice thing that you do, and happy Thanksgiving to you,” Colette said.

The response was rewarding for Berrier, who plans to deliver these meals for years to come.

“Makes me feel good that I’m helping them and they don’t have to get out and stress about getting all the fixings,” she said, :They can just spend time with their family.”