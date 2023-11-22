MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Manatee County resident has overcome a decades-long drug addiction and is now focused on helping others.

He is six years sober and dedicates his time to his family and to his business

As soon as the sun is up, so is Bobby Tackett.

“I’m just hooking up our trailer so we can get to our job sites safely and securely,” he said.

Tackett and his crew load up cement and gear before heading out to a job. He founded his company, North River Fence, in August 2021.

“It continues to grow the more we work at it, show up, do the best we can,” he said.

Tackett was inspired to start the business because of what he went through in his past.

“I struggled with addiction for 20 years," he said. “When I was finally able to get clean in 2017, it was hard to get a job for someone like me. Our past doesn’t define who we are.”

Tackett said he started doing drugs at the age of 10, but finally found help when he walked into the Bradenton Police Department in 2017 and was sent to Centerstone, a hospital and addiction center.

“It was self-medication to deal with trauma. It was an early age in life — in my teenage years, I had been physically and mentally abused at a really early age. No child should have to go through,” he said.

Now sober for six years, as a business owner, Tackett focuses on hiring employees who have similar pasts.

“It was a no-brainer. When I was in rehab, I was making $10 an hour. So, I figured if I went back to where I was at, these guys would want some type of opportunity,” he said.

Employees like Kevin Glynn, who also struggled with addiction, say working for Tackett is the best decision he’s ever made.

“He’s a friend, not just an employer. He makes you want to work harder,” he said.

“I think my story is just — it gives these guys a drive to see we can come out of this alive and have whatever we want in life, as long as we put the same energy we put into using into a better life,” Tackett said.

Tackett says he’s always on the go, and when he isn’t running his business, he’s often listening to Bible verses.

“It brings peace and gives clarity on things. I think it’s always speaking to me, and at the right time, I hear the right verse,” he said.

Tackett says he uses this time to reflect on how far he has come.

“I have my kids, which is something I went a few years without. I can process feelings and emotions in a healthy manner, and I’m passionate about everything I set my mind to,” he said. :I get to share that with other people and watch them grow. It’s like watching a caterpillar to a butterfly.”

Tackett has grown into his new life while helping others find their footing.