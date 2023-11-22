HAMPDEN, Mass. - Wednesday was a busy day for local grocery stores, whether people forgot something for Thanksgiving dinner or just put off shopping to the last minute.

Armata's Market in Hampden was full of shoppers throughout the day. Some were picking up sides, others desserts, and a few were even picking up their turkey the day before Thanksgiving.

Shoppers said they were happy to support a local grocery store and are looking forward to cooking up something special.

"Oh, I like it all,” said Bryan Dusty. “The turkey, squash and the turnips, and the potatoes, the green beans, I like it all."

"I'm shopping for their ground pork, because I like to make my own homemade stuffing,” said Dina Demos. “That's my highlight. My fiancé is preparing a meal for some friends and family, and some of his old alumni from Ludlow High will be there. So, it will be nice to meet them too."

Demos said she learned the stuffing recipe from her mother and has been making it for more than 30 years.