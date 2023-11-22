ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Holidays like Thanksgiving can be difficult when loved ones are missing around the table.

November marks National Veterans and Military Families Month, and while veterans are commended for their service to our country when deployed, their families back at home make big sacrifices as well, like missing their loved ones during milestones and holidays.

“I fell in love with the card like I fell for you. We had our first married Valentine’s Day together. While this isn’t exactly how we planned it, nothing stops with our love,” said Jenna Vincitore, reading aloud from a greeting card.

Words on the page are what connected Jenna to her new husband, Cody.

“It wouldn’t be us if it wasn’t unpredictable, so I said I couldn’t wait for him to come home so Brandy, our dog, would have our little family back together, but I definitely wanted him to have this card so he could keep looking at it while he is away,” she said.

Shortly after getting married, Cody was deployed to the Middle East with the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer.

To him, these cards helped him feel connected to his wife, who was left to keep their home running while he served our country.

“It reminds you (of) how you feel connected when you are deployed,” Cody said. “Spouses are such a huge part of what service members are able to do when they go out there and do things because they are taking care of everything that is here, plus all of the other stuff they have on their plate.”

While they missed milestones together, spending their first anniversary on opposite sides of the world hit the hardest.

“We’ve had holidays apart, which (is) like Christmas or Thanksgiving. I think it was just the first wedding anniversary which we still made it special. We still made sure to get on FaceTime, we ate cake together — not our wedding cake, but we ate something together,” said Jenna.

To cope with having her husband so far away, Jenna said she relied on sticking to her routine, doing things she loved and leaning on the community around her.

“I am a teacher, a music teacher, so we did lots of concerts and performances. My PTA was awesome, they got me little care packages, friends and family would always take me out, make sure I was all good, I would still continue to play my music and I had my dog,” she said.

Now that he’s back safe at home and they can return to their usual life, she feels at peace now that some of the toughest obstacles are behind them.

“I think the most challenging part is when something goes wrong, that is usually the first person you go to and like occasionally, he’d be sleeping or something like that, so it’s kind of working around that until he is able to speak,” said Jenna. “For example, when the hurricane came through, it was night for us, but it was the middle of the day for them, so our front room started flooding. I had to try and figure out how to call him and tell him what was going on as it was going on, so it is stuff like that that is a little challenging.”

While it was hard, they worked through it until they could be back together again.

“I think having a good support system makes it bearable,” said Cody.

Jenna shared that she mainly relied on family, friends and neighbors to get her through Cody’s deployment. However, she knows that here locally, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion offer helpful resources for those with loved once deployed overseas.