INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — Visit St. Pete/Clearwater announced the organization has collected more than $98 million in hotel bed tax for fiscal year 2023, which ended in September, setting a record for Pinellas County.

“St. Pete/Clearwater continues to show why it is internationally renowned and a top destination for travelers seeking our award-winning beaches,” said Brian Lowack, VSPC Pres. and CEO. “Hosting visitors is such an important part of our local economy, with one in 10 jobs in Pinellas County being associated with tourism.”

The $98 million in bed tax eclipsed the previous record by $2.6 million, which was set in fiscal year 2022. Hotel revenue generated nearly $1.1 billion, which is a $30 million increase from last year, according to VSPC.

At the Nov. 15 Tourist Development Council meeting, VSPC Data and Digital Producer Eddie Kirsch told board members that evacuees from Hurricane Ian contributed to the record-breaking year.

“We had a great year. That was much in part thanks to a very strong winter season. A little bit of a boost from last fall, actually,” he said. “Unfortunately, that’s due to some displaced Florida residents who had to stay here in the month of October and November.”

Andi Bennett, 48, the co-owner of the nearly 75-year-old Sunburst Inn in Indian Shores said her motel also had its best year ever.

“We’ve seen numbers like we’ve never seen before,” she said. “It’s definitely been a record-breaking year for us.”

Bennett said she and her husband, Pete, along with another couple purchased the old 12 room inn nearly 7 years ago with plans to build town homes on the property. Instead, they fell in love with the area and fixed up the inn.

“We decided to go ahead and do a massive renovation,” said Bennett. “So, every room got a facelift. The interior, the exterior, the outside living space.”

HGTV helped Bennett with the renovations, which she said has a retro vibe with a modern feel. In May, HGTV kicked off the season premiere of its hit show ‘100 Day Dream Home’ with two episodes from the Sunburst Inn.

Bennett said several factors led to the record year, which include charging a higher room rate due to the renovations and fans of the show wanting to stay at the inn.

“So, between the fact that people are traveling again and we did a massive renovation, and we were showcased on a national TV show,” she said. “It’s just been shattering in a very positive way for our business.”

The 6% hotel bed tax is collected on all short-term rentals. The money collected goes toward marketing the destination along with capital projects such as beach renourishment, the Dali Museum expansion and a proposed new ballpark for the Tampa Bay Rays.

VSPC has not yet released the occupancy numbers for fiscal year 2023.