TAMPA, Fla. — AAA Motor Club says 2.8-million Floridians will hit the road this year for Thanksgiving, the majority of them making short to moderate road trips for the holiday weekend.

AAA Best/Worst Times to Drive and peak Congestion by Metro

Some travelers have chosen to hit the road early to avoid the rush.

Mike and Natalia Bailey spoke from a rest area, as they took a break driving from Naples to Michigan on Monday morning.

“I’ve never traveled on holidays,” said Mike Bailey. “I always avoid them.”

The Baileys decided to visit their parents for an early Thanksgiving this year, giving them time to visit and make the drive back before getting stuck in any traffic on the road closer to Thanksgiving.

“We plan to be home in Michigan by Tuesday night so that we can cook Wednesday and be ready for thanksgiving Thursday.”

Traveling early wasn’t a bad idea considering a weather system sweeping the country right now, on top of a rush of people hitting the road closer to Thanksgiving.

Gas prices have not been a significant factor this year in keeping people home, although less Floridians are expected to travel 50 miles or more this year compared to last year.

AAA Motor Club advises that you check your tire pressure before a road trip, and to make sure you have an emergency kit on hand in the event of a stranding.

More than 300,000 will likely be stranded nationwide this year as a result of low fuel, tire blowouts and lockouts.