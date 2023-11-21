MINNEOLA, Fla. — A new development dubbed "Minneola Ridge" has some residents concerned about industrial growth.

On Tuesday, the city council discussed a first reading of rezoning that proposed development.

Some residents are concerned about the industrial nature of the project, and are currently petitioning the proposal

The proposal by Richland Communities could see more than 1,100 homes, 238 townhomes and a 1,100-unit apartment complex built.

The development would also include 5 million square feet of a light industrial district, which could mean 120,000 square feet or less of food processing, consumer goods, vehicles, and machinery.

It would all go on North Hancock Road behind the approved City Center development.

Resident Aruna Varma says the plan doesn’t flow with current and already approved projects in the area.

“We don’t want this to be an industrial commerce park, we want it more to be family-oriented,” said Varma. “I lived in Winter Garden when it was only two lanes and no Winter Garden Village. So I know how growth can affect an area.”

Along with the growth, Varma also moved to Minneola because of its beautiful hills. With a real estate background, she knew some of the development projects already in the works.

“I do my digging where I want to know what’s coming in the area before I live in that area. I always go to these city meetings to find out what’s coming. It has a big impact on property values,” said Varma.

Tuesday night the City of Minneola discussed the developer’s rezoning request. The developer said the project is needed to support the demands of the growing area, especially when it comes to housing and jobs.

Varma has a petition to reject that rezoning proposal.

“We wanted to start a petition because it’s not only me. I feel like it’s the community in general of what they want. I want their voices to be heard,” said Varma.

While the developer is presenting this as an opportunity for residents to live, work, and play in the city of Minneola — Varma hopes the city council will table the rezoning discussion.

She wants to see how the area handles already approved developments, especially with traffic flow.

In a statement from Mayor Pat Kelley, he said he understands the development could change the landscape of Minneola.

“Although this is just first reading. The developer is requesting what I feel is substantial changes and increases in density and uses to their existing PUD,” said Mayor Kelley. “If approved, I feel the results could definitely change the look and feel of the community.”

Spectrum News 13 reached out to Richland Communities and is waiting for a response.