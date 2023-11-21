The United States Department of Agriculture has announced funding to support different areas of the specialty crop industry, including $3 million to researchers at Cornell University to analyze storage methods for apple growers.

“We all count on America’s specialty crops for reliable access to nutritious, fresh foods,” said USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small in a press release. “Specialty crop producers are hard at work to keep operations profitable while implementing sustainable practices.”

There will be $70.2 million invested in supporting specialty crop research, which will be divided among 21 different projects, including one from researchers at Cornell University.

Christopher Watkins, a Cornell professor, is leading the initiative on adopting dynamic controlled atmosphere storage for apple producers, which increases the quality and life span of the fruit.

“You are able to alter the atmosphere during the storage in a dynamic way depending on how the fruit changes over time,” Watkins said.

By controlling the amount of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the storage room, growers are able to slow down the metabolism and maintain the quality of the apples for longer periods of time, Watkins said.

“The idea is to improve the quality of the apples that the consumer will get. There were a lot of browning issues that the U.S. consumer doesn’t want and these very low oxygen levels allowing you to control that browning,” he said.

The project officially began in September, and the funding allows them to conduct research across the country with sites in New York, Michigan and Washington.

“Dynamic storage allows us to reduce post-harvest and pre-harvest chemical use and obviously consumers are concerned about that so anything we can do to reduce that is beneficial,” Watkins said.

However, the storage method does require modern rooms that are well-sealed because of the need to control oxygen levels.

“If you have rooms where the oxygen from the outside air, it would get very expensive for the storage operator in terms of keeping those oxygen levels low,” Watkins said.

To build this type of storage complex and implement the technology is very expensive so it needs to be worthwhile for growers, Watkins said.

“Apples are stored 10, sometimes 12 months of the year, so this really makes economic sense because you are able to be selling that fruit over the year and not rely on imports,” he said.

Watkins will work with growers throughout the four-year period of the project and share information along the way depending on the measurements of how the fruit responds.

“It would be very stressful for a storage operator to be running the atmosphere levels at such a low level so you wouldn’t do that unless you are able to measure the way the fruit responds,” he said.

While this is new territory for growers in the U.S., Watkins said Europe is ahead our industry and has seen success.