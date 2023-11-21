President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered all flags at White House, federal buildings, military bases and naval vessels to be flown at half-staff to honor former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 96.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff to honor former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 96



The flags will fly at half-staff beginning Saturday until the day of her interment



Rosalynn Carter's funeral service will take place on Wednesday in her hometown of Plains, Georgia, at Maranatha Baptist Church before a private interment at the Carter family residence, according to the Carter Center

Rosalynn Carter, a transformative first lady and staunch mental health advocate, was married to former President Jimmy Carter for 77 years and was his closest adviser.

"Throughout her life as First Lady of Georgia and First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn Carter exemplified hope, warmth, and a steadfast commitment to doing all she could to address many of our society’s greatest needs," Biden wrote in a proclamation issued Tuesday. "She was a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for all; and a supporter of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities."

"Above all, the deep love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership, and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism," he added.

The flags will fly at half-staff beginning Saturday until the day of her interment. Rosalynn Carter's funeral service will take place on Wednesday in her hometown of Plains, Georgia, at Maranatha Baptist Church before a private interment at the Carter family residence, according to the Carter Center.

The former first lady will lie in repose on Monday, Nov. 27, at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta. There will be a tribute service at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 28, the day before the funeral service.

The Bidens honored Rosalynn Carter in a joint statement after her death Sunday and at several events in the days since. At an event just hours after her death, first lady Jill Biden hailed her "for her efforts on mental health and caregiving and women’s rights."

"I hope that during the holidays, you’ll ... include the Carter family in your prayers," Dr. Biden added.

At the annual presidential turkey pardon on Monday, President Biden said that Thanksgiving is a time for families to gather and remember "the loved ones we’ve lost — including just yesterday when we lost former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who walked her own path, inspiring a nation and the world along the way."