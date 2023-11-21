PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Berkshire Fabric & Wallpaper is closing its Pittsfield store by the end of this year and transitioning to become Berkshire Fabric, Blinds & Shades in 2024.

What You Need To Know Berkshire Fabric & Wallpaper will close its location on Wahconah Street in Pittsfield by Dec. 31 and transition to in-home services only



Donna Gopfert started the business with her late husband, David, in 2003



Gopfert will change the name to Berkshire Fabric, Blinds & Shades and no longer offer wallpaper



She said closing the retail store and focusing on in-home services will offer a more personalized experience for customers

Store founder and owner Donna Gopfert is in her second decade of transforming homes through her fabric and wallpaper business.

"It's been exciting watching the business evolve over the last 20 years,” she said.

“My husband and I bought out the contents of the Old Stone Mill in Adams along with the contents that they had up in their Kittery, Maine location," Gopfert said. "We started off, we were only going to be here for a few months to liquidate the stock.”

A few months turned into 20 years of adding products and services from patio furniture upholstery to window treatments and shades. Gopfert said as times have changed, products have evolved.

“This whole section is indoor-outdoor," Gopfert said, walking through the store. "Indoor-outdoor fabrics have changed now. What was traditionally an outdoor fabric can be used on any piece of furniture now. It's soft, it's subtle.”

So, Berkshire Fabric and Wallpaper is evolving as well. Gopfert will transition to in-home services only, closing the Pittsfield store at the end of the year - and she’s changing the name.

“We are not closing, we are just closing the retail establishment," Gopfert said. "The name change is due to the fact that I won't be having wallpaper. I am not going to be able to go to people's homes with 300 wallpaper books like I can with fabric samples and window treatment samples. Wallpaper has become something that a lot of people just shop for online. So, I'm eliminating that. So, the name will become Berkshire Fabric, Blinds & Shades.”

Gopfert said Berkshire Fabric, Blinds & Shades will grow with the industry, with the goal of helping people love their homes.