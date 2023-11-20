The Supreme Court on Monday rejected former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's appeal of his conviction for second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd.

The justices did not comment in leaving in place state court rulings affirming Chauvin’s conviction and 22 1/2-year sentence.

Floyd, 46, was killed when police tried to arrest him on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes at a convenience store. He died as Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as the Black man was pinned to the pavement and handcuffed after struggling with officers in the back seat of a squad car.

Floyd repeatedly cried that he couldn’t breathe as concerned onlookers shouted for Chauvin to stop and took cellphone video that would help spark a wave of widespread protests and unrest.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted in 2021 of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Flord's killing. He was sentenced months later to more than 22 years in prison.

Chauvin is separately appealing his conviction on federal civil rights charges. He pleaded guilty in December of 2021, months after he was sentenced to state charges, to violating Floyd's civil rights. The federal charges included two counts alleging that Chauvin deprived Floyd of his rights by kneeling on his neck as he was handcuffed and not resisting, and then failing to provide medical care.