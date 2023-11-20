WORCESTER, Mass. - A once popular bakery in Worcester is keeping their legacy alive this year by operating several pop-up shops.

The husband and wife team of William and Gertrude McAvey opened Mrs. Mack's Bakery in 1929. The bakery was family operated for nearly nine decades before closing in 2018.

The original owner's granddaughter, Grainne McAvey, was the final owner and continued to get questions about the bakery after closing. So, with some help from her family, they started running some seasonal pop-up shops.

McAvey said every time they do a pop-up, they hear new stories from people about how much they enjoy Mrs. Mack's.

"It means a lot to me to have our legacy carried on,” McAvey said. “My mother was 99, she just passed away on October 4th, and she was excited to see that I was able to do just a small [pop-up] and enjoy it. And it was nice to see that people respected and appreciated Mrs. Mack’s Bakery for years."

The pop-ups have been so successful that one year, the family had to sell their personal pie to a customer because they sold out. McAvey said she still loves the baking process and is grateful to have less stress while still providing long-time customers with quality treats.

The family is holding a pop-up at their old location on Grafton Street Tuesday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.