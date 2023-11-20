The White House on Monday – President Joe Biden's 81st birthday – launched official accounts on Threads, Meta's rival app to X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

"The wait is Joe-ver," the White House's first thread on the platform reads, a quote of President Biden's inaugural post.

The move comes as X is mired in controversy over hate speech, leading to a mass exodus of high-profile advertisers on the platform.

"Folks, it's President Biden," the post reads. "You're hearing from me today from a new platform, but my message to you hasn't changed: Right now, we face an inflection point – one of those challenging moments in history where the decisions we make today will determine decades to come. But I don't see a dark, dismal, divided future for America. I see an America about to take off.

"I'll continue doing everything in my power to meet this moment – and keep you posted along the way," President Biden's continues.

A White House official said that the administration on Monday also launched accounts for the Vice President, First Lady, and Second Gentelman, as well as for La Casa Blanca, the Spanish-language version of the White House's website.

"I appreciate a candid dialogue about issues that are important to you, and I look forward to continuing the conversation here on Threads," Vice President Kamala Harris wrote, while Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff celebrated the opportunity to use the platform to highlight how the administration "fighting to protect our freedoms and improve the lives of the American people."

First lady Jill Biden shared an upbeat message ahead of the holidays: "As we look to the holiday season, my heart is full of hope and gratitude. It’s the honor of my life to be your First Lady."

The official said that the administration “is committed to meeting people where they are” and an additional way to communicate “this administration’s historic actions” on job creation, lowering prescription drug costs and other issues.

The White House's action comes after a flight of major advertisers from X amid concerns that their advertisements were showing up next to pro-Nazi content and in the wake of billionaire owner Elon Musk endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Several companies, including IBM, Disney, NBCUniversal and Comcast, have pulled their ads from the platform. According to the Washington Post, Lionsgate and Paramount have done the same, while Axios and the New York Times reported that Apple has also jumped ship.

Musk, the world's richest man, a post on X espousing baseless antisemitic conspiracy theories that Jewish people are promoting “hatred against whites” and support bringing “hordes of minorities” into western nations, drawing condemnation from Jewish groups and praise from white nationalists and antisemites.

“You have said the actual truth,” Musk wrote in response.

The White House at the time condemned Musk's social media post, calling it a "abhorrent promotion of Antisemitic and racist hate" that "runs against our core values as Americans."

“It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of Antisemitism in American history at any time, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust," said White House spokesperson Andrew Bates, adding: "We all have a responsibility to bring people together against hate, and an obligation to speak out against anyone who attacks the dignity of their fellow Americans and compromises the safety of our communities.”

The launch on Threads, the White House official said, “has been in process for several weeks.”