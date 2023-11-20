The Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonpartisan group that has hosted every presidential and vice presidential debate since 1988, has announced the dates and locations for the 2024 general election debates.
The first debate will be held at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.
"On behalf of our university community, TXST is honored to represent Texas on the international stage and play a direct role in the nation’s democratic process," Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse said in a statement. Our university will provide the perfect environment to debate and share ideas that will shape the future of our nation."
The second debate will take place at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., on Oct. 1, 2024.
The third debate is set for the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, on Oct. 9, 2024.
The sole vice presidential debate of the 2024 cycle will take place at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, Sept. 25, 2024.
"It is a tremendous honor to host a vice presidential debate," said Lafayette College President Nicole Hurd. "We are delighted to open our campus for this important part of our nation’s democratic process and help bring this debate to the American electorate."
"Over the years, we have welcomed to our campus eight sitting, former, or future presidents and vice presidents," Hurd continued, adding: "With our civic-minded campus and traditions, Lafayette will proudly represent Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley, which always play a pivotal role in national politics."
The debates put on by the CPD are separate from the ones held for the presidential primaries. There have been three Republican presidential debates already, with a fourth set for next month in Alabama. There are currently no debates scheduled for the Democratic nomination, though President Joe Biden faces two primary challengers.