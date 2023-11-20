The Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonpartisan group that has hosted every presidential and vice presidential debate since 1988, has announced the dates and locations for the 2024 general election debates.

The first debate will be held at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.

"On behalf of our university community, TXST is honored to represent Texas on the international stage and play a direct role in the nation’s democratic process," Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse said in a statement. Our university will provide the perfect environment to debate and share ideas that will shape the future of our nation."

We are honored to announce that #TXST, representing the @TXStateUnivSyst, will be the first location in TX to host a Presidential Debate in 2024. Thank you CPD @debates for the opportunity.



More details will be shared in the coming months. Learn more: https://t.co/9qdg89DqsE pic.twitter.com/ciGhwojHcP — Texas State University (@txst) November 20, 2023

The second debate will take place at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., on Oct. 1, 2024.

Breaking News!!! We have been selected as one of the 2024 Presidential Debate sites. We are honored to serve as the first HBCU to host a General Election U.S. Presidential Debate. #GreaterHappensHere#VSUDebate24 pic.twitter.com/nFXDi10ley — Virginia State University (@VSU_1882) November 20, 2023

The third debate is set for the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, on Oct. 9, 2024.

The sole vice presidential debate of the 2024 cycle will take place at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, Sept. 25, 2024.

The Commission on Presidential Debates @debates announced today that Lafayette College has been selected to host the 2024 vice presidential debate. #LafVPDebate2024 https://t.co/fkIbrOOaAE — Lafayette College (@LafCol) November 20, 2023

"It is a tremendous honor to host a vice presidential debate," said Lafayette College President Nicole Hurd. "We are delighted to open our campus for this important part of our nation’s democratic process and help bring this debate to the American electorate."

"Over the years, we have welcomed to our campus eight sitting, former, or future presidents and vice presidents," Hurd continued, adding: "With our civic-minded campus and traditions, Lafayette will proudly represent Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley, which always play a pivotal role in national politics."

The debates put on by the CPD are separate from the ones held for the presidential primaries. There have been three Republican presidential debates already, with a fourth set for next month in Alabama. There are currently no debates scheduled for the Democratic nomination, though President Joe Biden faces two primary challengers.