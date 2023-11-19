NATIONWIDE — Following the announcement of former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s passing at the age of 96, celebrities, politicians and newsmakers around the world react to the news.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” said President Carter in an article on The Carter Center website. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”



She is survived by her four children, Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

“Besides being a loving mother and extraordinary First Lady, my mother was a great humanitarian in her own right,” said Chip Carter. “Her life of service and compassion was an example for all Americans. She will be sorely missed not only by our family but by the many people who have better mental health care and access to resources for caregiving today."

The Carters have been involved with Habitat for Humanity for over 35 years, championing affordable housing for all. According to Habitat, the couple has worked hand-in-hand with hundreds of thousands of volunteers in 14 countries on over 4,000 homes through the Carter Work Project.

We are deeply saddened to learn that Rosalynn Carter has died. She was a compassionate and committed champion of #HabitatforHumanity and worked fiercely to help families around the world. #HonoringMrsCarter pic.twitter.com/oJJhFmGhIr — Habitat for Humanity (@Habitat_org) November 19, 2023

Co-founded by the Carters in 1982, The Carter Center is dedicated to seeking peace, fighting disease and instilling hope around the world.

Our co-founder, former U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia.



For more information: https://t.co/82bHoZQvkk pic.twitter.com/2exvnQdtab — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 19, 2023

New York Senator Chuck Schumer wrote in an X post: “First Lady Rosalynn Carter dedicated her life to serving others. America has lost a passionate humanitarian and champion for people all over the world. My heart goes out to her entire family.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder posted a recent photograph of himself with the Carters, remembering Rosalynn Carter as "a great partner to a consequential President."

Rosalynn Carter was a great partner to a consequential President and helped to define the modern role of First Lady. She was gracious, warm - and determined.



My thoughts are with the entire Carter family and especially with the President. pic.twitter.com/2LdluNlTUE — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) November 19, 2023

The Atlanta Braves expressed their condolences to the Carter family:

The Atlanta Braves are deeply saddened by the passing of humanitarian and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Our thoughts and prayers are with President Carter and the entire Carter family. pic.twitter.com/o86II16utR — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 19, 2023

The History Channel wrote in an X post: "As America’s First Lady from 1977-1981, Rosalynn Carter advocated for mental health and other important issues. Throughout Jimmy Carter’s political career, she was one of his biggest supporters, and as lifelong companions they were inseparable. She was instrumental in the founding of the Carter Center in Atlanta, which is dedicated to peace and human rights worldwide. Carter has died at the age of 96.

According to The Carter Center, a schedule of memorial events and funeral ceremonies will be posted on the Rosalynn Carter tribute page.