ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Debra Cooper has been baking since she was seven years old. She likes the chemistry behind creating the perfect flavor.

Eating a gluten-free diet is the only treatment for the autoimmune condition



Debra Cooper has been living with celiac disease since 2004 and wants to help other people facing the same challenges.



For the past three years, Cooper has been baking gluten-free baked goods and recently opened a storefront in St. Pete

“It’s quite labor intensive, but I put everything I have into it,” Cooper said. “I love doing this and everybody appreciates it too, so that makes it worthwhile.”

Above all, Cooper loves the finished product. These days, she mostly bakes bread — something she hasn’t been able to enjoy herself since 2004. Cooper was diagnosed with celiac disease and had to switch to a gluten-free diet, the only treatment for the condition.

“I was very sick and I couldn’t keep anything down,” Cooper said.

After her diagnosis, Cooper stopped eating bread for more than a decade because she didn’t know there were options available for people with celiac.

“Actually, when I went to Paris, I found a gluten-free bakery,” she said. “That was when I knew this is what I want to do is bake breads and things that I can’t eat and I haven’t been able to eat.”

Health experts are paying attention to a rise in diagnoses of celiac disease. The number of new cases has gone up nearly 8% each year over the past several decades, according to a study by the American Journal of Gastroenterology. With celiac disease, even a small amount of gluten can trigger an immune reaction that causes inflammation in the small intestine. Gluten is found in foods like pasta and bread, but can also be found in products like vitamins and toothpaste.

“If they continue to consume gluten, the concern is that long-term inflammation over time,” said Dr. Sabrina Prabakaran, a gastroenterologist at AdventHealth Tampa. “In addition to causing all these vitamin deficiencies that can have their own issues, it can also result in cancer long term.”

Prabakaran said greater accessibility to testing and more awareness about celiac disease may help explain the rising number of diagnoses. She added that there can be a challenging learning curve for people who are newly diagnosed with celiac disease.

“For some patients, they’re very much able to make that adjustment, but for others it can be very hard,” Prabakaran said. “Just realizing what gluten is or what food products contain gluten can be challenging. The other thing too is a lot of people don’t realize there’s cross-contamination sometimes.”

For the past three years, Cooper has been baking celiac-friendly bread, bagels and other baked goods out of her house. Her storefront is now open in St. Petersburg’s Grand Central district. It’s called Adieu-glu, which means “goodbye gluten.”

“I never would have believed that this could be a reality, and it’s a reality,” Cooper said. “Now I’m helping other people, which I think we all need to be of service, and now I feel like I’ve found my purpose.”

Cooper was scared to take the leap to open her storefront and feared she might not be accepted by the community. But she felt a calling to help other people with celiac navigate the same challenges she faces.

“It’s not the end of the world,” she said. “In fact, I don’t even let it bother me because there’s so many foods and products now that you can eat and enjoy and you don’t miss something that’s not gluten-free, and that’s what I’m trying to provide also.”

Adieu-glu is open with limited hours. Cooper is hoping to fully open the bakery by January and eventually wants to ship her celiac-friendly products around the country.