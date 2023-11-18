BOONE, N.C. — The noise of chainsaws was echoing in the mountains Saturday as people searched for that perfect Christmas tree. Susan Busch says she's found one at Christmas Corner for decades.

"We have come to this farm for 45 years," Busch said.

What You Need To Know Choose-and-cuts, farms where customers select and cut their own Fraser firs, are now open in the mountains



People from all over are heading up to find the perfect tree



The weekend after Thanksgiving is said to be the biggest of the year

She's brought her kids here and now her grandkids.

"They are beautiful and you get to pick whichever one you want and cut it down in front of you and take it home," Busch said.

She is taking the tree all the way to Florida.

"Over the years we have brought a trailer and brought back as many as 19," Busch said.

On Saturday, they were searching for five perfect Fraser firs. Finding the best tree is a skill they learned over the years, she says. They bring tape to put their names on the trees that they like.

"Usually there is about 16 of us out here looking for trees," Busch said.

It's a story owner Dee Clark loves to hear. He says opening day is a lot of fun and a day he gets to see customers that have turned into friends. Clark says the supply of trees is much better this year, except trees over 10 feet tall.

"It just feels like Christmas to put a real tree in your home," Clark said.

Clark says next weekend is the biggest of the year and when most people come up for their tree. He says this year it seems more people are decorating earlier for the season.