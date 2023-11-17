ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A+ Teacher Andrea Akers is proof that a good learning experience can really be infectious when it’s spread to others.

What You Need To Know Andrea Akers teaches science at Forest City Elementary School in Altamonte Springs



Akers’ positive experience as a student in the gifted and talented program guides her teaching style



She says she wants her students to learn the skills that will help shape their futures



Here's how you can nominate an A+ Teacher

Candy is normally off limits in the classroom, but not during Akers’ class. When Spectrum News 13 stopped by her science class, students were inspecting several types of candies.

“We’re going to be looking at Skittles, Starbursts, SweeTARTS, Jolly Ranchers and Tootsie Rolls,” Akers said.

It was a sweet sight for her students as she explained to them, “We are going to go ahead and use our candy and use our senses to measure what they look like. You’re going to write down some descriptions. What does it smell like? What does it taste like?”

The students cheered at that guidance.

They worked in groups using their compare-and-contrast skills, identifying different shapes, measuring weight and documenting what they discovered.

Akers remembers her own experience in school, in the gifted and talented program when she was her students’ age.

“That was very revolutionary at the time, and I worked on so many hands-on projects," she said. "I worked with different grade levels. It was all third, fourth and fifth grade together.”

That experience, she said, shapes how she teaches today.

“That really helped me realize what creativity could do in the classroom, and I take some of those ideas I learned back then and apply it today,” Akers said.

Akers said she hopes the skills her students learn today help shape their futures.

“And maybe they can find an interest they hadn’t thought about,” she said.