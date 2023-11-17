LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Linder International Airport is growing, and that growth has meant more incoming and outgoing flights, leading some residents to complain about the noise.

What You Need To Know As Lakeland grows, the local airport has as well



Residents said that increased flights are creating a noise issue



Officials with the airport say they are working to create new flight paths that avoid residential areas

To address the complaints, airport officials created several proposals over the last few years to form better flight paths and cut down the time that aircraft fly over residential areas.

Airport assistant director Adam Lunn said it will be up to the FAA to give the green light to execute the changes.

“It moves those flights a little further to the north, away from some residential areas but not entirely away from all of them,” Lunn said.

Lunn said the airport is a major economic driver for the city of Lakeland that has brought in roughly $1.5 billion in economic impact each year.

Some residents, like Allan Kollar, though, aren’t thrilled with the increased airplane traffic.

He lives near the airport and said he has noticed that the Amazon aircraft, in particular, are extremely loud.

“When the Amazon planes fly over, it’s like a hurricane going off at our house,” Kollar said

The airport held its latest briefing with the public on Nov. 16. Officials said they were submitting a proposal to the FAA, and will have to wait and see what happens next.