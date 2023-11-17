SUMTERVILLE, Fla. — Leaders at Lake-Sumter State College were pleading for help from community partners this week after an electrical fire broke out at the school’s commercial driver's license campus over the weekend.

Four semitrailers were burned, which caused the school to temporarily shut down its CDL program.

What You Need To Know An electrical fire broke out at Lake-Sumter State College Sunday



Four semitrailers were damaged in the fire, causing school officials to temporarily shut down the college's CDL program



With the recovery process beginning, Lake-Sumter State College leaders are asking the community to help

“We have a catastrophic complete loss of four Class A tractor trailers here at Lake-Sumter State College," said Lake-Sumter State College director of energy programs Jeff Light. "This is obviously where it all began. It just spread in four directions from there.”

Light teaches CDL driving and helps with the electrical lineman programs at Lake-Sumter State College. It’s something he’s been doing since the program started in 2021.

When he saw the aftermath of Sunday’s fire, Light said his heart dropped.

“The first time I saw it with my own eyes was Monday, the day after it all happened," he said. "It’s a lot to take in because you’re used to coming to work and you see all the activity that’s happening first thing in the morning. Trucks are moving, they’re hitting the road — it’s a lot to take in, a lot of heartbreak. But we will get through it.”

In the meantime, officials at Lake-Sumter State College said the school is helping CDL students transition into another program or institution. They said many CDL students also take part in their line worker program.

“The combination with the line worker camp and the CDL camp, they work hand-and-hand," Light said. "Because one can feed the other, either one can provide them an opportunity for an income."

As the recovery process marches on for Lake-Sumter State College, Light said he hopes community partners can lend a helping hand.

“Any help from any companies willing to help us, we could really use it, because it’s not often that you’re starting over from literally nothing,” he said.