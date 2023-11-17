Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, has entered hospice care at home, their family announced in a statement Friday.
In a statement released by the Carter Center on behalf of their grandson Jason Carter, the former first lady and the former president are “spending time with each other and their family.”
In May, the Carter Center confirmed that Rosalynn Carter, 96, was diagnosed with dementia, the condition that affects a person’s mental health, memory and decision-making, commonly affecting older adults.
In February, former President Carter began hospice care at home “after a series of short hospital stays.” He turned 99 last month.
