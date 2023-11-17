GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Wisconsin business is offering a healthier Thanksgiving option for your dog as an alternative to table scraps.

Rachael Basten said she’s always had an appetite for natural, home-cooked foods.

She said she also wanted to give her mom’s 13-year-old English lab, Eli, better-tasting and healthier foods.

So, in Aug. 2022, she combined her passions into an online business: Eli’s Top Dog Bakery.

“If you were to say just go stop at a grocery store and grab something out of their bakery for yourself, it would maybe only last about a week, a week and a half, sometimes longer depending on what it is. Our food is the same way. It’s all made fresh, as if you were to get something for yourself at a bakery, but for your dog,” said Basten.

On the biggest food-focused holiday, Basten’s rolling out a fine dining menu for pets.

“We have three courses for the doggie Thanksgiving. We have an appetizer, which is our mashed potatoes, which have goat milk. We’re adding gravy this year, which is beef broth. Our main course is ground turkey and veggies. Our dessert is the pumpkin pie,” she said.

Camryn Baenen said she’s been an Eli’s Top Dog Bakery customer since day one. She has two dogs, a Weimaraner named Molly and a Bracco named Walter.

Baenen said she wanted her dogs to have something more nourishing during the holidays.

“I bought their first holiday meals and did all their snacks and food toppers. My dogs just absolutely loved them,” Baenen said.

Baenen said she got a kick out of Molly’s face as she received an Eli’s Bakery treat.

She said she’s a repeat customer because the food is fresh and minimally processed.

“Anytime I pull out something from Eli’s, they hear that bag rustling and they’re automatically right by my side,” Baenen laughed.

Basten said that’s what she loves to hear from her customers. She said giving dog owners healthy options is most rewarding.

“We try to stay super organic. If we can — sometimes it’s not possible. But we try to use all healthy food, no additives. It gives them just genuinely something to look forward to versus that hard kibble all the time,” Basten said.

