TAMPA, Fla. — The holiday season officially kicks off in downtown Tampa Friday as Curtis Hixon Park’s Winter Village opens.
Located along the Tampa Riverwalk, the park has been transformed each holiday season for the past seven years with the sights, sounds and activities of the holidays for children and adults of all ages.
The village will be open until the new year and will include special events and themed nights during the holidays.
Rachel Radawec with the Tampa Downtown Partnership, said the village will include a café, 19 holiday shops this year, a new, updated holiday light show and once again, the always popular ice skating rink.
“New this year, we wanted to include programming throughout the entire duration of the winter village,” Radawec said. “So each time you come, is a new experience to be had.”
The festivities kick off Friday at 5 p.m.