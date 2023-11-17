MANITOWOC, Wis. — An Eastern Wisconsin couple wants to help people unconventionally release stress and frustrations.

That’s why they opened CRusched Smash Art Studio in Manitowoc, Wis.

What You Need To Know CRusched It packages includes, but is not limited to, glassware, plates, small electronics, furniture and other household items



CRusched Smash & Art Studio advocates for the reduction of stigma surrounding mental health



Owners Cliff and Christma Rusch are in long-term recovery from substance abuse disorder and leaders in Manitowoc's recovery movement



The smash room is not only for those who suffer from severe mental illnesses, but for anyone

Christma Rusch knows first-hand how overwhelming negative emotions can be.

Rusch said she and her husband Cliff have been in substance abuse recovery for quite some time.

“I just celebrated 18 years and my husband’s going on 12 years,” Rusch said.

Rusch said while she’ll never be cured, she’s learned to manage her recovery with proper treatment and coping methods.

She said she found one method very helpful: suiting up and smashing things.

“During my recovery from substance use disorder, it was just one of those suggestions. You get all different types of coping skills that you are learning in the process and that was just one of them, like smashing plates in the basement. It always gave me enough release to just move on and carry on from what I was frustrated about in the first place,” Rusch said.

Rusch hopes this room helps others who hide emotional health issues.

“We’re a social enterprise that wants to reduce the stigma now surrounding mental health. You really want to normalize the conversation, while also providing a really fun and unique experience,” Rusch said.

Brianne Harrison frequents the studio. Harrison said she needed a release after she found herself managing overwhelming emotions.

“I was just driving by and just decided to stop in and decided that I wanted to release some stress and some pressure,” Harrison said.

After smashing plates, she says she enjoyed some time in this art studio. Harrison said she felt her cloud of frustration lift.

“When I walked into this building, I felt like I just couldn’t really breathe. I felt really stressed out. I felt like I just needed to scream, almost. When I left the office in the building, I felt like I could breathe again. It was it was fun,” Harrison said.

Rusch said the smash room is not for those who suffer from severe mental illnesses or for those at risk of harming themselves or others.

She said it’s an outlet to release heavy emotions.

“It’s a way of expression. It’s a, it’s in a safe space. We clean up the mess,” Rusch said.

If you feel you may need help with any mental health issue, see a licensed physician or mental health provider, or reach out to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: call/text 988 or chat at www.988lifeline.org.