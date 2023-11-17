BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County School District canceled classes at Thomas Jefferson Middle School Friday because of a power outage, the district announced Friday morning.
The school district sent out a statement saying the power issue will not be fixed today and that Florida Power & Light is working on a damaged transformer that has caused the school to only have limited power, no phone service, no internet and no air conditioning.
Parents can pick up their kids from the school as soon as possible and buses will take riders home for the day. Staff will stay with students who cannot leave yet.